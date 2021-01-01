YEE (YEE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $146,406.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, YEE has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. YEE has a market cap of $1.24 million and $146,406.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, DEx.top, ABCC and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About YEE

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, CoinTiger, DEx.top, FCoin, ABCC and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

