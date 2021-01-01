Zano One Day Trading Volume Reaches $37,030.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Zano has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $3.70 million and $37,030.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00029623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00127791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00180020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.98 or 0.00554807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300421 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018830 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00049763 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,478,102 coins and its circulating supply is 10,448,602 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.