Zano (ZANO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.86 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. Zano has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $37,858.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001253 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00029921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00130391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00560345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00154001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00302776 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00050174 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,477,380 coins and its circulating supply is 10,447,880 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

