Zealium (NZL) Price Up 17.9% This Week

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a market capitalization of $18,061.05 and approximately $7.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000423 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004972 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 16,389,468 coins and its circulating supply is 15,389,468 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

