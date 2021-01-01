Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $158,201.64 and approximately $31,438.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

