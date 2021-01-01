Zuflo Coin (ZFL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $27,073.00

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, Zuflo Coin has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One Zuflo Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zuflo Coin has a market capitalization of $76,120.62 and approximately $27,073.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00029623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00127791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00180020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.98 or 0.00554807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300421 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018830 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00049763 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog . Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com

Zuflo Coin Token Trading

Zuflo Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.