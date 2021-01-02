0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $803,574.49 and $1.00 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00038866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00280222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $594.12 or 0.01931998 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

