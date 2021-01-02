0xcert (ZXC) Market Cap Tops $695,237.27

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, 0xcert has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One 0xcert token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX. 0xcert has a total market cap of $695,237.27 and approximately $44,723.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00268984 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00025856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $602.79 or 0.01910113 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

