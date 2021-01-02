$1.03 EPS Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $0.92. Ross Stores reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.81. 849,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,923. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.87, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,404,383,000 after buying an additional 2,761,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $568,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,565 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,565.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,437 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 64.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,921,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,799,000 after purchasing an additional 755,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

