$1.71 EPS Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.65. Synaptics reported earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $865,130.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $3,341,002 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Synaptics by 69.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,352 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Synaptics by 321.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Synaptics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $1,331,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Synaptics by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

SYNA opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

