$1.89 EPS Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.76. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $102.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.51.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,412 shares of company stock valued at $9,451,748 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 819,810 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 303,173 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 976.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,664,000 after purchasing an additional 279,858 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.