2key.network (2KEY) Price Up 13.1% Over Last Week

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, 2key.network has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One 2key.network token can currently be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $75,952.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00038866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00280222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $594.12 or 0.01931998 BTC.

2key.network Token Profile

2KEY is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,935,267 tokens. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

