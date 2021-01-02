8X8 PROTOCOL Hits Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $927,069.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000947 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

