aelf (ELF) Achieves Market Cap of $59.21 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. aelf has a total market capitalization of $59.21 million and $12.95 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00038465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00274813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016113 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00027144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.65 or 0.01941916 BTC.

About aelf

aelf is a token. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

