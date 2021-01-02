Aion (AION) Trading Down 6% This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Aion has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $30.94 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,275.75 or 1.00115390 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00025377 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00286477 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.01 or 0.00460968 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00145778 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001995 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00042748 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

Aion Coin Trading

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

