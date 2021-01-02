Ampleforth Market Cap Hits $211.69 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Ampleforth has a market cap of $211.69 million and $27.99 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00036196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00252762 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $645.72 or 0.01945519 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

AMPL is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 363,934,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,623,916 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

