Analysts Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to post earnings per share of $2.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Dollar Tree posted earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.76.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $114.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day moving average is $96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after purchasing an additional 390,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,041,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,788,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Dollar Tree by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,486,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,406,000 after purchasing an additional 148,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.4% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,069,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,807,000 after purchasing an additional 227,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

