Analysts Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.27. Electronic Arts posted earnings per share of $2.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Evercore ISI started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Truist dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,483.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,427 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,184 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,822 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.60. 1,690,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,554. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

