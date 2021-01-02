Analysts Anticipate Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Oxford Industries reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXM. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 23,975.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 28.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 754,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,196,000 after purchasing an additional 168,721 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 9.6% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 628,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,385,000 after purchasing an additional 55,172 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 596,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

OXM stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.36. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.