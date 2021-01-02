AnimalGo Price Tops $0.0118 on Top Exchanges (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One AnimalGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a market cap of $11.43 million and approximately $833,357.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00037893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00272274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00026837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $608.87 or 0.01947071 BTC.

AnimalGo Profile

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a token. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 tokens. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

AnimalGo Token Trading

AnimalGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

