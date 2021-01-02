Anoncoin Market Cap Tops $20,587.64 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 78.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $20,587.64 and $900.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded down 79.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.