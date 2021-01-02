Arionum 1-Day Volume Tops $15.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 47.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a market cap of $49,005.19 and $15.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 58.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,751.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $760.51 or 0.02473046 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.17 or 0.00426545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.81 or 0.01153796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.71 or 0.00451077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00193057 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

