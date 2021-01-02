Arqma (ARQ) Market Cap Reaches $50,785.08

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Arqma has a market cap of $50,785.08 and approximately $171.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last week, Arqma has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,557.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $765.99 or 0.02427269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00427159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $352.33 or 0.01116467 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.83 or 0.00449415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 79.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00018215 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00182095 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 13,807,149 coins and its circulating supply is 7,762,605 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Arqma's official website is arqma.com

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

