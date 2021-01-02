Attila Price Hits $0.12 (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Attila has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Attila token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges. Attila has a total market capitalization of $55.23 million and approximately $283,908.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00038465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00274813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016113 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00027144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $606.65 or 0.01941916 BTC.

ATT is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

Attila can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

