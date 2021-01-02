Audius (AUDIO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $609,850.00

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $18.57 million and $609,850.00 worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00028546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00120231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00168322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.00513746 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00279726 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018624 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

Buying and Selling Audius

Audius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars.

