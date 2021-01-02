Aventus (AVT) Price Hits $0.0886 on Top Exchanges

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Aventus has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aventus has a total market cap of $531,843.15 and $68,581.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00037828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00269635 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00025642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $603.05 or 0.01912713 BTC.

Aventus Profile

AVT is a token. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

