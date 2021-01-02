Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Reaches One Day Volume of $16.75 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity Shards alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00036623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00258009 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00024903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.92 or 0.01960712 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

Axie Infinity Shards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.