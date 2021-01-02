Banano Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Banano has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $111,433.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00029599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00124015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00038866 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.00535838 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00149111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006768 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,657 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,260,185 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.