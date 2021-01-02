Bancor Price Reaches $1.29 on Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Bancor has a market capitalization of $123.85 million and approximately $27.79 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Bancor token can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00003973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00258525 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00025041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $637.78 or 0.01964282 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 95,999,157 tokens. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network

Bancor Token Trading

Bancor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

