Beam Hits Market Cap of $21.20 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000801 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Beam has a total market cap of $21.20 million and $7.08 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 279.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 78,271,200 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.