Beowulf Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.13 Million (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Beowulf has a total market cap of $10.13 million and approximately $48,535.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beowulf has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Beowulf token can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00027728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00116279 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00162790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.18 or 0.00500563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00270428 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00018312 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003278 BTC.

About Beowulf

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

Buying and Selling Beowulf

Beowulf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

