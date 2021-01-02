BetProtocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1.00 Million (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. BetProtocol has a market cap of $1.00 million and $306,577.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded 47.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00122221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.15 or 0.00528653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00146954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00281842 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018363 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003284 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

