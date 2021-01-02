Bezop (BEZ) Price Up 0.8% This Week

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Bezop has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Bezop token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Bezop has a market cap of $190,353.41 and $578.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00268984 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00025856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $602.79 or 0.01910113 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bezop is bezop.com . The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

