Binance USD (BUSD) Price Tops $1.00

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $2.07 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036807 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007361 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00258525 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015171 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00025041 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $637.78 or 0.01964282 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00019169 BTC.
About Binance USD
Binance USD (BUSD)
is a token. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 1,141,960,213 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos
. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd
. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @
.
Binance USD Token Trading
Binance USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
