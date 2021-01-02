Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $121,915.65 and $41.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,404,630 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

