Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.59 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $305.96 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.47 or 0.00053814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,611.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $352.83 or 0.01152624 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.66 or 0.00247174 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

