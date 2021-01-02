Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Market Cap Reaches $28,166.49

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $28,166.49 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00193057 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00028307 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00038441 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

