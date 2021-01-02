Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Achieves Market Cap of $329,145.35

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Bitsdaq has traded down 27% against the US dollar. One Bitsdaq token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Bilaxy. Bitsdaq has a market capitalization of $329,145.35 and $394.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00028546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00120231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00168322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.00513746 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00279726 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018624 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003287 BTC.

About Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 tokens. The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com . Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange

Bitsdaq Token Trading

Bitsdaq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsdaq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitsdaq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

