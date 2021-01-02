BitTube (TUBE) Price Up 42.6% This Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $44,188.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00440520 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

