Bitzeny (ZNY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $36.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a market cap of $116,549.99 and $36.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.95 or 0.00424200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.