Blacer Coin (BLCR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $201.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00276698 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00026057 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 782.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000297 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.