BLAST (BLAST) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $78,230.61 and approximately $38.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005039 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001542 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004486 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000165 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000910 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 47,124,380 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.