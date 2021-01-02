BQT (BQTX) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One BQT token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, BQT has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. BQT has a market cap of $775,168.79 and $1,372.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BQT

BQT is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BQT is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

