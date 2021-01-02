Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Eagle Materials reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

NYSE:EXP opened at $101.35 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.51.

In other news, Director F William Barnett sold 20,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $1,976,659.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $941,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,412 shares of company stock valued at $9,451,748. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 819,810 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 303,173 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 976.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,664,000 after purchasing an additional 279,858 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

