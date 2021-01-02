Bytom (BTM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.76 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $80.65 million and approximately $14.76 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.42 or 0.00417489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000210 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,645,848,638 coins and its circulating supply is 1,398,563,707 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

