Callisto Network (CLO) 1-Day Volume Tops $83,169.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Callisto Network has a market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $83,169.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $767.15 or 0.02432836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00018231 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC, Exrates and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

