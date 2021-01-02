CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.39.

CWXZF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of CWXZF stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $6.09.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

