carVertical (CV) Trading Down 32.9% Over Last Week

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $14,791.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, carVertical has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00038176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00269143 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00025804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $600.17 or 0.01905572 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

