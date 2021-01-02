CEEK VR Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, LATOKEN and RightBTC. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $185,070.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00038879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00280434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016305 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00027400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $596.88 or 0.01933526 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, IDEX, Coinsuper, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

