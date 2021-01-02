Celeum 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.00 (CLX)

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Celeum has traded up 25% against the dollar. One Celeum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celeum has a total market capitalization of $2,377.97 and approximately $3.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celeum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00028231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00119950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00167929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.37 or 0.00511349 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00279239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00018358 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Celeum Token Profile

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 tokens. Celeum’s official message board is medium.com/@celeum . Celeum’s official website is celeum.tk

Buying and Selling Celeum

Celeum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.